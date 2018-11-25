TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona State Sun Devils scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat Arizona in Tucson Saturday 41-40 to win the Territorial Cup.

After trailing 40-21 going into the final quarter, the Sun Devils had a lot of ground to make up. It started with a Manny Wilkins 11-yard touchdown run with just over seven minutes to go in the game.

After a field goal made it 40-35, the Sun Devils came up with a big play on defense, recovering a fumble at Arizona's 22-yard-line.

Running back Eno Benjamin ran it in for a score on the next play. ASU missed the 2-point conversion to go up 41-40.

Arizona (5-7, 4-5 Pac-12) had a chance to win the game, but missed a 45-yard field goal with 17 seconds left on the clock.

Wilkins finished 18-for-31 with 265 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 57 yards and a touchdown. Benjamin had 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate went 21-for-39 with 282 yards and three touchdowns. J.J. Taylor had 29 carries for 148 yards.

It's the second win in a row for ASU (7-5, 5-4) over Arizona. The Sun Devils now lead the all-time series 50-40-1.