Over $500,000,000 bet in Arizona in just one month

According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, betters in Arizona wagered over $591 million on sports in January, 2023.

PHOENIX — $500,000,000 is a lot of money to put down in one month. But according to new numbers from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG), Arizonans were happy to wager all that and more on their favorite sports during the first month of the year.

In total, bettors in Arizona put down over $591 million on sports during January 2023.

Fan Duel was the most popular venue for fans placing bets, with the operator reporting roughly $198 million in wagers.

DraftKings/Crown Gaming was a close second, collecting around $171.5 million in wagers.

“We saw another substantial month of sports betting in Arizona to kick off 2023, with nearly $600 million wagered during January,” said ADG Director Jackie Johnson.

“I look forward to monitoring how wagering progresses throughout the rest of the year.”

Fantasy sports also had a strong showing, breaking a new record with $8.8 million collected for in-state entry fees, and $80 thousand in privilege fees collected by the state, the report said.

The view the full report, you can click here to visit the department website.

ADG also provides and supports education, prevention and treatment programs for people and families affected by problem gambling through its Division of Problem Gambling and 24-hour confidential helpline, 1-800-NEXT-STEP.

