PHOENIX — A former collegiate soccer player, Arizona resident Dani Marshall is an athlete at heart.

But it wasn’t until 2018 that she picked up the sport of Australian Rules Football, or Footy for short.

“It’s look football mixed with soccer mixed with rugby, mixed with hockey, mixed with ultimate frisby,” said Dani. “tt’s basically it’s own sport.”

It’s something Dani and her husband Ryan now do together, and when playing professional Footy became a possibility for her, Ryan was there to help.

“My husband is amazing, he would go out and kick with me and we’d kick for so long we’d bruise the top of our feet," Dani said.

Dani dedicated most of her time to making sure she performed well enough overseas to get a contract offer.

Her hard work paid off. Dani is now the first American to sign a contract to play for the Australian Rules Football Women’s League, and her husband couldn’t be more proud.

“She’s always had it in her to do something like this and to see her get her shot, it’s just so great,” Ryan said as he tried to hold back tears.

The two will now embark on a new journey in Australia and will cherish the once in a lifetime opportunity.

“This is kind of just another one on the bucket list,” said Dani.

“We’re never going to get to do this again. It’s a no-brainer for me,” Ryan added.