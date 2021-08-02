Arizona Republic's John D'Anna remembers Pedro Gomez's baseball coverage in Cuba

PHOENIX — Baseball helped reconnect Pedro Gomez to his family’s roots in Fidel Castro’s Cuba. His parents fled Cuba for Miami in 1962 while his mother was pregnant with him.

Gomez, the ESPN baseball reporter and former Arizona Republic columnist, died Sunday at the age of 58.

The Arizona Republic’s John D’Anna worked with Gomez on a series of stories in the late ‘90s about Gomez’s journey to Cuba as part of a historic exhibition between the Cuban national team and the Baltimore Orioles. D’Anna shared his memories of Gomez and that trip with 12 News’ Brahm Resnik.