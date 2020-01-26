PHOENIX — CALABASAS, Calif. — Fire officials say there are no survivors after a helicopter crashed on Sunday in Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, five people were killed. Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was among those killed Sunday, a source told the Associated Press. Bryant was 41. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash.

Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is 4th in all-time points among NBA players. LeBron James passed Bryant on the list the day before his death.

With the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA titles and he was a 2-time Finals MVP and an 18-time all-star.

The world flooded social media channels Sunday to react to the news of Bryant's death, including many Arizona personalities.