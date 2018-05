PHOENIX - Players from the Arizona Rattlers served dinner to the homeless and less fortunate at Phoenix Rescue Mission.

Arizona ranks among the worst states in the nation for homelessness. According to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, in Maricopa County alone, more than 25,800 people are homeless.

The Arizona Rattlers made those at the Phoenix Rescue Mission smile by serving them dinner with jokes, and entertainment for the evening.

Awesome job, Rattlers!

© 2018 KPNX