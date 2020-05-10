Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19

"I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis," UA Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by Arizona Athletics on Monday.

According to UArizona, the coach has not experienced any symptoms since receiving the positive result. However, Sumlin has entered self-quarantine and has received a follow-up test to confirm the results.

“My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months," Sumlin said in a statement. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings."

UArizona has started contract tracing in accordance to university protocol.

Arizona football is expected to start pre-season practice on Friday.

Statement On Behalf of Arizona Athletics and Arizona Football

TUCSON, Ariz. -- In a recent administration of COVID-19 testing of our staff members, Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin received a positive test result. In response to the positive result, our Intercollegiate Athletics Medical team immediately administered follow-up testing for Coach Sumlin to ensure validity and subsequent confirmation of the positive result. In adherence with all university protocols, Coach Sumlin entered self-isolation immediately, contact tracing began in earnest and he has not experienced any symptoms.

Contact tracing as well as a thorough analysis of all related team activities and protocols determined the test result is not related to any team activities and no close contacts were identified within the football program.

Team ramp-up activities remain on schedule this week, with pre-season practice scheduled to begin Friday, October 9.