Football standouts DJ Foster and Scooby Wright are dipping their toes in the television industry after their pro football careers.

PHOENIX — Any fan of football in the state of Arizona knows the names, Scooby Wright and DJ Foster.

Wright played at the University of Arizona where he led an impressive career, even winning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Following college, Wright was drafted in the 7th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Wright played one season for the Browns followed by a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals before eventually playing in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions.

As for DJ Foster, the running back was an All-American at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale. He remained in the Valley playing four seasons for ASU and eventually spent time on the Cardinals practice squad.

During Foster's time with the Sun Devils, he amassed over 4,800 total yards and 28 touchdowns from 2012-15.

Now, these once collegiate rivals are trading in their cleats for a microphone and teaming up for an opportunity to share their knowledge with a watchful audience on YurView TV.

"I feel like I had a lot to give back to the game with my knowledge and personality,” Arizona Wildcat alum, Scooby Wright said. “It's really interesting. It’s a little different perspective for me to share my point of the game and help players tell their story different in a little more detail."

"I'm in that transition from closing the football chapter of my life and it matched up perfectly,” DJ Foster said. “So it's been really nice to be out here doing this.”

Both Foster and Wright will be sideline reporters for Yurview TV for the entirety of the 2022 high school football season in Arizona.

An opportunity both men are excited about and happy to be back where their football careers started.

"Me and Scooby talk all the time about even playing in the NFL there is nothing like Friday night lights and high school football,” Foster said. “So sharing this experience with these kids out here every week has been tremendous."

Friday Night Fever

