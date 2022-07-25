Vrbo joins the Fiesta Bowl as a new title partner

It's been a crown jewel of Arizona since its founding in 1971, now there are big changes coming to the college football game as they partner with Vrbo.

PHOENIX — Today, the Fiesta Bowl announced that they'll be joining Vrbo in a title partnership that's expected to make the bowl game one of college football's premier annual postseason matchups.

The organization with be changing its name to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, and will be serving as a College Football Playoff Semifinal this upcoming season.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vrbo as we carry out our vision to be the preeminent college football bowl and deliver world-class hospitality," said Fiesta Bowl Board Chair Randal Norton. "The Fiesta Bowl and Vrbo both create fun and memorable experiences for fans and guests alike and together we will showcase Arizona as a premier year-round destination."

Founded in 1971, the Fiesta Bowl has been a source of innovation and Arizona pride for college football. It was even the first to secure a title sponsor back in 1986.

The 52nd Annual Fiesta Bowl will be held on Dec. 31, 2022 as a semifinal between two of the nation's top four ranked teams.

Proceeds from Vrbo Fiesta Bowl tickets will still go to supporting the various Fiesta Bowl charities that help keep Arizona going strong.

