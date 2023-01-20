D-Backs minor leaguer Jose Valdez gets 2nd drug suspension

Valdez was disciplined for the second time under the drug program following a 60-game suspension last Feb. 4, also following a positive test for Stanozolol.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez was suspended for 120 games on Friday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

Valdez was disciplined for the second time under the drug program following a 60-game suspension last Feb. 4, also following a positive test for Stanozolol. He has not pitched in a Dominican Summer League game since 2021.

This was the first suspension of the year under the major and minor league programs.

There were 50 suspensions last year under the minor league drug program and seven under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

Related Articles Diamondbacks and RHP Miguel Castro agree to 1-year deal

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

Sports