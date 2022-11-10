Arizona Coyotes primed for 2022 season

The rebuilding era continues with the Coyotes as they head into a new NHL season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Coyotes will have a tough test out of the gate for the 2022 season, having to play 20 of their first 24 games on the road.

"I might be dead by the 20th game, so let's go for the first one," Head Coach Andre Tourigny said. "But it's one game at a time."

Their first three games are against Stanley Cup Playoff teams the Penguins, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs. So the odds of a fast start to kick off the 2022 season is unlikely, although the belief in the locker room is different.

"People can think what they want," Left-wing Clayton Keller said. "But I am confident in the men in our locker room and think we can have a better season than last."

There might not be much to cheer about as the team still has many more years of development before they can be considered a true threat. But the young talent is surely something that should excite fans in 2022 and beyond.

That's because of Dylan Guenther. Guenther, a 19-year-old forward, is ranked as one of the Yotes' top two prospects alongside the team's most recent draft pick Logan Cooley. Guenter made the opening night roster and is ecstatic that his dream is now coming to fruition.

"I was just sitting in my bed last night just thinking about it, wrapping my head around it," Guenther said. "If I were to look back five years and see me in this position, I wouldn't believe it."

Well, he better believe it because his name is being called upon, and the Yotes hope he, along with many other names, can produce in 2022.

It might be a long season with wins coming at a premium, but a reminder for all fans once the campaign begins; patience.

The Yotes open their season Thursday on the road against Pittsburgh at 4 p.m.

Sports