Arizona Coyotes host second annual Skatin' for Leighton event at Phoenix Raceway

The event celebrates the life and legacy of beloved Coyotes superfan Leighton Accardo.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes will be taking over Phoenix Raceway this Sunday to host Skatin' for Leighton presented by Phoenix Children's.

The event celebrates the life and legacy of beloved Coyotes superfan and youth hockey player, Leighton Accardo, who passed away in November 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The Coyotes and Phoenix Children's are teaming up for the event with the goal of raising $149,000 to benefit the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund. Proceeds will go toward providing financial assistance to girls interested in playing youth hockey in Arizona.

The community is invited to roller skate, run or walk the one-mile, tri-oval racetrack from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 30. There will be food and drinks, arts and crafts, games, music and other activations in the infield during the all-day, family-friendly event. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. for fans to check-in.

Fans six years old or older can register to skate, walk, or run the racetrack for $49. Participants will receive a Skatin' for Leighton shirt, a Coyotes home game ticket for either Feb. 2 or Feb. 23 and a ticket to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on March 12 at Phoenix Raceway.

General admission tickets are $20 and will provide all-day access to infield festivities. Additionally, those who skate, walk or run are encouraged to have family and friends pledge money for their number of laps completed. Top fundraisers are eligible to win prizes.

In February 2021, Coyotes Sr. Director of Hockey Development Business Strategy and President of the Arizona Kachinas Hockey Association, Lyndsey Fry, rollerbladed 96 miles across the Phoenix metro area in the inaugural Skatin' for Leighton event.

In April 2021, Accardo was inducted into the Coyotes Ring of Honor, joining Wayne Gretzky and former Coyotes/Jets franchise players Keith Tkachuk, Jeremy Roenick, Teppo Numminen, Dale Hawerchuk, Thomas Steen, and Bobby Hull.

Fans can register or donate to the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund here.

WHO: The Arizona Coyotes organization and Phoenix community

WHAT: Skatin' for Leighton presented by Phoenix Children's

WHEN: Jan. 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Phoenix Raceway – 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr., Avondale, AZ 85323

WHY: To honor the late Leighton Accardo and raise money for the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV.

