Arizona Coyotes ‘highly interested’ in possible move to Tempe

City leaders are suggesting the development of 46 acres of land near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Heads of the Arizona Coyotes said Thursday that the team is “highly interested” in a possible move to Tempe after the city requested a proposal for a new arena.

City leaders are suggesting the development of 46 acres of land near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. If it comes to fruition, the area would be turned into a new hockey arena complete with an entertainment district.

“Based on the site’s location, the Coyotes are highly interested in this development opportunity,” the team said in a statement.

“Given our determination to remain in the Valley for many years to come, we are actively working to identify the best long-term home for the Coyotes, our devoted fans and this great community.”

Tempe City Council will have the final say to accept or reject any proposals for further work and negotiation.

The team has been located at Gila River Arena in Glendale since 2003.

The talks between Tempe and the NHL team were first reported by AZcentral.com.

Sports