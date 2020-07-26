Arizona Coyotes General Manager quits

General Manager John Chayka has been with the team since 2016 and was promoted to President of Hockey Operations in 2017.

The Coyotes are disappointed in Chayka's actions and his timing, as the team about to begin post-season play for the first time since 2012, the team said in a statement released on Sunday. He has been with the team since 2016 and was promoted to President of Hockey Operations in 2017.

"Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL," the team said in the press release.

Steve Sullivan will be appointed as the Interim General Manager, the team said. The team will reportedly not comment on the matter further.