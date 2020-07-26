x
Arizona Coyotes General Manager quits

General Manager John Chayka has been with the team since 2016 and was promoted to President of Hockey Operations in 2017.
Newly appointed Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka speaks at a news conference announcing his promotion, Thursday, May 5, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. Chayka is the youngest GM in NHL history. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ARIZONA, USA — The general manager of the Arizona Coyotes hockey team John Chayka has reportedly quit after four years with the team.'

The Coyotes are disappointed in Chayka's actions and his timing, as the team about to begin post-season play for the first time since 2012, the team said in a statement released on Sunday. He has been with the team since 2016 and was promoted to President of Hockey Operations in 2017.

"Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL," the team said in the press release.

Steve Sullivan will be appointed as the Interim General Manager, the team said. The team will reportedly not comment on the matter further.
Arizona Coyotes Statement
Sunday, July 26, 2020 GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes issued the following statement today regarding John Chayka. "John Chayka has quit as the General Manager and President of Hockey Operations of the Arizona Coyotes.
