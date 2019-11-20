PHOENIX — For this year's "Hockey Fights Cancer" month, the Arizona Coyotes brought in a big source of inspiration in 8-year-old Leighton Accardo, a defenseman for the 8U Arizona Hockey Union Knights.

On Saturday, the Coyotes announced they signed Leighton, who is battling stage four cancer, to a one-day contract. She spent the gameday with the team at Gila River Arena for the Coyotes' matchup against the Flames.

Despite the one-day contract, Leighton's presence at Gila River Arena is not stopping there. The Coyotes brought Accardo out to practice on Wednesday.

"It was great to have her at the game here on Saturday, she gave a little speech before the game and now when she came on the ice I think all the boys were super excited to have her there, just great times for the team and her for sure," goaltender Antti Raanta said.

Team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson said Leighton made Saturday night's game against the Flames extremely special.

"She's always so, so happy, I've seen her a couple of times now," Ekman-Larsson said. "It was an unbelievable feeling when she was standing there on the ice right next to us, the puck drop and everything."

The Coyotes said the tumor in Leighton's abdomen invaded her left sciatic nerve, which essentially paralyzed her lower left leg. This made it impossible for her to get her left foot into a typical skate.

Leighton's mother, Carly Accardo said Leighton previously spent four to five days a week on the ice for hockey and figure skating, so not being able to skate made things even harder for the 8-year-old.

"All of a sudden to not be able to do that was really difficult for her," Carly Accardo said. "Her coaches tried wide skates, tried big skates, tried figure skates and it just hurt her foot too much to get it in a skate."

The Coyotes said head equipment manager Stan Wilson worked with Leighton and her family to customize a Bauer skate to help her continue to play. The skate has no lace and the boot fully opens and then seals with velcro.

"He made it velcro so I can open it all the way and then just slide my foot in," Leighton said.

After practice, Leighton asked Tocchet if she could rub his head for good luck.

She can’t make Thursday's game because she is going back to the hospital for another round of chemo, but Tocchet said the 8-year-old has an "open invite" to come back to the Arizona Coyotes facility.