Cards swap 3rd-round picks with Eagles after tampering issue

It's the latest in a string of bad news for the Cardinals management.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have swapped third-round picks with the Philadelphia Eagles in this year's draft after the Cardinals had impermissible contact with Jonathan Gannon during their recent coaching search.

Arizona’s third-round pick was originally the No. 66 overall selection, but now it will select at No. 94. The Cardinals will also receive the Eagles’ fifth-round pick as part of the agreement.

The Cardinals said they self-reported that new general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with Gannon — who was the Eagles' defensive coordinator — in the days following the NFC championship game, when contact is not permitted under NFL tampering rules.

The Cardinals eventually hired Gannon.

It's the latest in a string of bad news for the Cardinals management. Former Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough recently filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating in a burner phone scheme in 2018.

Related Articles Cardinals draft updates

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.