Arizona Cardinals super-fan, Banner nurse inducted into Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — Your votes paid off and it’s official, a diehard Arizona Cardinals fan and Valley healthcare worker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

We’ve been following Kristi Brown’s journey since she was first nominated for the Ford Hall of Fans contest and get this, Kristi not only won an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl 55, she’s now one of three NFL fans that will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

“I was elated,” said Brown, talking with 12 News over Skype from Tampa just hours before Super Bowl 55.

Hall of Fame president and CEO breaks the exciting news to Kristi

Kristi shared the moment when Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker told her she’s going to be inducted into the Hall of Fans.

“I was jumping, I ran to him, it was amazing,” she said.

The mom of two and Banner Thunderbird nurse, along with two other NFL fans, were selected to receive tickets to the big game with an all-expenses paid trip. Now they’ve learned they get to go to Canton, Ohio to be enshrined during the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where they will be honored with their own display.

“There will be a plaque of me,” Brown said. “My story will up forever, so for my future grand babies and everything to one day see…it’s just unreal.”

Kristi’s ongoing mission to find a cure

Part of Kristi’s drive to enter the contest? To raise awareness for a condition her 4-year-old son Brayden is living with. It’s called Chiari malformation, a condition where the brain tissue extends outside the skull.

When Kristi attends the Super Bowl, she will be wearing a shirt that reads, “In this family, no one fights alone,” to continue raising awareness for Team Brayden and her ongoing fight to find a cure.

“This has all of his diagnoses on it,” she said.

Cheering on a familiar face while inspiring others

And even though the Cards aren’t playing this year, Kristi is pumped to attend the game, to cheer on the Buccaneers and Head Coach Bruce Arians.

“He did wonderful things on the Cardinals and he just has a special place in my heart,” Brown said.

Feeling blessed, Kristi hopes to inspire others through this incredible experience.

“To help others and to serve others and to make everyone want to be better people,” she said. “It’s so exciting!"

