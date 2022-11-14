Cards release running back Eno Benjamin

Benjamin has been a fan favorite for the Cardinals since being drafted by Arizona in 2020.

ARIZONA, USA — It looks like the Eno Benjamin era is over in Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals confirmed Monday they are releasing Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin from the team.

We have released RB Eno Benjamin. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 14, 2022

The team did not say what prompted Benjamin's release.

Benjamin filled in as the starting running back after James Conner and Darrel Williams were sidelined by injuries. He ran 36 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in those games and has 70 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns overall this season. He also caught 24 passes for 184 yards, according to NBC Sports.

According to Josh Weinfuss, a beat reporter for the team, the move to release Benjamin came as a surprise.

I'm told Eno Benjamin was surprised by the Cardinals decision to release him today. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 14, 2022

Before joining the Cardinals, Benjamin played running back for the Arizona State University Sun Devils. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

