Kyler Murray replaces signed, autographed jersey lost by young fan

A family friend said the boy, a die-hard Cardinals fan, worked for two years getting autographs from the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray has saved the day for a young Cards fan devastated over the loss of a signed jersey two years in the making.

In a Twitter post on Monday morning, former Cardinals cheerleader Kristi Brown asked for Red Sea fans' help locating the signed Murray jersey her friend's son Zak lost at Red and White practice.

In the video, you can see the young in tears over the loss. Brown said the boy, a die-hard Cardinals fan, worked for two years getting autographs from the team.

Alright @AZCardinals #redsea, we need your help. Posting on behalf of my friends son who’s autographed @K1 jersey got taken at the red and white practice. He is heartbroken. If you have any leads please DM @Mgumowski33 pic.twitter.com/w20ZxnSNWE — Kristi Brown (@dedic8) August 8, 2022

Hours later, Murray posted a pic of a new jersey with signatures from several players saying, "the jersey is on the way!"

Jersey on the way bro! pic.twitter.com/XsTqJZ3F7f — Kyler Murray (@K1) August 8, 2022

Brown responded, saying Murray had healed Zak's heart and happy tears were flowing like a river.

Murray has signed a long-term deal with the Arizona Cardinals that will keep him with the franchise through 2028. It could be worth up to $230.5 million.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and the No.1 overall pick in the 2019 draft has had a productive first three seasons in the desert.

Now he hopes to bring a championship to a franchise that hasn't won one since 1947.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

Sports