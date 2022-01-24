Larry Fitzgerald joins Arizona Super Bowl committee

Fitz will travel with the committee to Los Angeles for this year's Super Bowl in February.

The big surprise at the Arizona Super Bowl’s kick-off press conference Monday was the announcement that Larry Fitzgerald has been named Executive Chairman of the Host Committee.

He will travel with the committee to Los Angeles for this year's Super Bowl in February.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was instrumental in bringing Fitz onboard and said, “We’ve got him (Fitz) not back on the field but as close as we are going to get him, helping us out with this effort, and we couldn’t be more excited, he is Mr. Football for the state of Arizona and we couldn’t be more pleased that he is a part of it.”

Bidwill also went on to answer the burning sports question about whether there was a heated meeting between himself, General Manager Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury after the Cardinals embarrassing playoff loss to the Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.

While Bidwill said he would talk about internal things he did say, “we have had lots of internal discussions, that I think have been productive that will improve the team.”

He went on to add about that playoff game, “I think it was disappointing for everybody, for players, for coaches, and certainly for the fans. As a fan myself, it was very disappointing, we had high expectations, we certainly needed to play better, and as you look at the NFC West, we need to build upon the success that we had and we certainly had a lot of successes in 2021, so I don’t want to take away from that, but, we can get better and that’s what we are working on now.”

Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

