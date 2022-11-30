Arizona Cardinals stuck with fake fans, according to new study

Oddspedia spoke with football fans around the country to find out which teams had the fakest fans: Cardinals were voted #10.

PHOENIX — There are some football fans that eat, sleep and breathe their teams. But that ain't Cardinals fans, according to a new study from Oddspedia.

They surveyed football fans around the country to find out which fan bases only supported their team for social media's sake.

As for Arizona Cardinals fans? They clocked in as the 10th fakest NFL fans. Ouch.

Across the 1,000 people that were surveyed, one in six have called themselves a fair weather fan. One in five have called family or friends fair weather fans.

It's no secret that the Cardinals have been having a rough season. After they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against the Chargers on Sunday, it remains to be seen how much motivation remains for the final five-game stretch.

Still, we're better off than Dallas Cowboys fans, who 1 in 4 people surveyed accused of only supporting the team because of the social media hype.

Here's how the top 10 fakest fans list lines up:

Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams New England Patriots Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals

With the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl LVII coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, we're all hoping that the boys in red can turn things around.

To determine the most devoted NFL fans oddspedia.com determined each NFL team’s top 5 worst records from the 2021-2022 season through the 2008-2009 season using ESPN data. Those trends were then compared to average attendance records from across the years.

