Arizona Cardinals introduce 2022 NFL Draft choices

ARIZONA, USA — The newest Arizona Cardinals have landed. On Thursday, Arizona’s 2022 NFL Draft choices TE Trey McBride (second round), LB Cameron Thomas (third round), LB Myjai Sanders (third round) and RB Keaontay Ingram (sixth round) addressed local media for the first time since hearing their names called in Las Vegas.

“I look down and I see Arizona’s calling and it was just a dream come true,” McBride said. “This is exactly where I wanted to be. I’ve trained here, this is where I did my pre-Combine stuff. I trained here in Arizona and just really fell in love with this place.”

McBride, who won the Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football, headlines Arizona’s 2022 Draft class. McBride could hardly contain his excitement as he transitions from college star to NFL rookie with one of the more high-powered offenses in the league.

“Kyler’s such a dynamic player, such a great athlete, and someone that I’m excited to play with and learn around,” McBride said. “Obviously there’s going to be some pressure around me. They’re gonna want to see some things out of me and I think that’s great. I’m excited to go prove myself and show this organization what I’m made of and that they chose the right guy.”

Sanders is largely considered to be a player who could help fill the void left by the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks, Chandler Jones, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. Sanders describes his style of play as high-motor and he’s looking to make an impact as a rookie under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“I always play to the whistle, I love outsmarting the opponent,” Sanders said. “I told coach (Joseph) I’m gonna try to do the most I can to get turnovers and get takeaways but if I see the sack, I’m gonna have to kill the sack.”

Sanders said he believes and Thomas could be a nasty duo for the Cardinals moving forward. While Sanders models his game after the likes of Buffalo Bills OLB Von Miller and Cardinals LB Markus Golden, Thomas is a longtime admirer of DE JJ Watt’s game and sees similarities in their style of play.

“I’m really excited to be in the same locker room as him,” Thomas said. “I haven’t met him yet. I might be like a little kid when I meet him, seriously.”

Ingram will be joining a running back room led by James Conner, who signed a three-year extension with the team in March. The sixth-round selection says he’s received bits of advice about the transition to the pros from several different sources.

“I’m hearing to be consistent and attack the details,” Ingram said. “I have studied (Conner) a little bit. I like his game. I’m ready to come in the room, pick his brain and elevate my game.”

The Cardinals will open rookie mini-camp practice this week in Tempe. The Cardinals will open the 2022-2023 regular season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

