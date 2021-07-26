AIA: Unvaxed high school athletes should bring their own gear

The AIA releases detailed guidance for returning to sports as COVID-19 cases mount in Arizona.

If you're unvaccinated and a high school athlete, you better have your own ball.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its new COVID-19 guidelines Monday. They encourage student-athletes to be vaccinated if eligible. If not, the AIA encourages athletes to have their own equipment.

The 14-page guidance covers a lot of ground: how facilities should be cleaned, when and how athletes should quarantine and when and how institutions should suspend or discontinue competition.

Other highlights:

A student's vaccination status and proof of vaccination should be included in their pre-participation physical paperwork.

Schools should limit non-essential visitors, especially those who are unvaccinated.

Work with local health departments to draft letters to distribute to close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19, when appropriate.

Practice outdoors when possible.

Athletes who have tested positive don't return to practice until they meet the CDC's criteria for home isolation and are cleared by a physician and athletic training staff.