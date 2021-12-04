A local teen twirling team in need practice facility for national competition

Because of COVID-19, they’ve been forced to prepare for regional and national tournaments outside. But as the weather heats up, that won’t be an option much longer.

PHOENIX — A local teen twirling team is need a practice facility.

Not to mention, under any conditions, twirling practice on pavement is far from ideal. It grinds away at the necessary footwear and bangs up falling batons. All of this has the girls desperate for a practice facility.

“We have tried everywhere to find an indoor location for us to practice,” said Becky Hewitt, the director of Arizona Twirling Athletes. “The heat in Arizona is getting hotter and hotter as you know. And the gyms are too expensive. The school districts that we normally practice in are not allowing any community extra activities.”

Hewitt adds that without a place to practice, she may be forced to pull the girls from upcoming regional and national competitions. As a result, she is willing to do just about anything to find her team a facility, including teaching baton twirling for free.

“And then maybe we could practice at their location for a couple hours a day. The time doesn't matter,” she said.

The girls of course too would be very appreciative as they feel like a significant part of their lives have been stripped from them.

“Not being able to practice has been a real struggle, because I’m used to doing this 24/7,” Madison Hewitt said. “And I’ve been doing this for 10 years now. So, it’s been a lot different, not being around my teammates has also made a big impact.”

The link to contact Arizona Twirling Athletes can be found here. Scroll to the bottom of the home page to find Becky Hewitt’s email address.