PHOENIX — One of my favorite things about the NCAA Tournament and March Madness is the fans. We’ve introduced you to some over the years.

Remember Ramon Cartwright? He's the father of then Arizona Wildcats’ point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright. His reactions to watching his son play in 2017 went viral.

There was Elston Jones last year. He’s one of our directors here at 12 News. He used to travel to California almost weekly to watch his son play during his senior season.

Recently, I was out shooting a Grand Canyon University basketball game and someone caught the corner of my eye from the upper deck.

Her name is Shirley Jackovich, but around campus at GCU, the 68-year-old is known as the ‘Dancing Lady.’

Shirley and her husband, Joseph, met many years ago when Shirley was in the choir at church. Joseph saw her on the stage and he joined the choir and gave Shirley a ride home one night.

"I've been driving her home ever since," he said.

Joseph graduated from GCU in 1976.

The two were looking for ways to spend more time together, so Shirley got them tickets to a basketball game. One game turned into season tickets, just like one car ride turned into 39-years on marriage.

Shirley is an honorary Havoc, the nickname of the GCU students. So why sit in the upper deck? More space to dance.

Shirley and Joe have turned down moving seats multiple times.

The Dancing Lady is so well known around the arena, the students have given her a new nickname. The Havocs now also call her – Grandma Lopes!

