6 Arizona golfers ready to play in US Adaptive Open

Before leaving for the tournament, the golfers met to practice at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass.

PHOENIX — The best differently-abled golfers in the country are teeing it up for the upcoming 2nd U.S. Adaptive Open Championship.

The tournament runs from Monday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 12, at Pinehurst. There are 30 states represented. Arizona will be represented by six amazing golfers; only Florida (11) has more golfers in the field.

Amy Bockerstette (intellectual), Larry Celano (seated) and Robert Walden (arm impairment) played last year’s inaugural event. Joining them this year is Bailey Bish (neurological), Justin Miller (seated) and Jarrett Fultz (neurological).

They’re all ready to compete! Before leaving, the group got together to play a practice round together at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass.