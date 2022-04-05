4 keys to victory for Phoenix Suns in Game 3 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Suns can take a dominant 3-0 series victory, so what can be done to ensure victory?

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — This Suns team is pretty good, isn’t it?

So good in fact, this team has won eight straight postseason games shooting 50 plus percent in each game good enough for the second-longest streak in the shot clock era.

But how can the team continue this efficiency on the road in a hostile Dallas environment? Coach Monty Williams said it comes down to adapting to the game plan whenever their opponent throws something new at them.

“I think we’ve done a good job of adapting on the fly,” Williams said. “Without having to call a timeout or remind them what defense is being implemented, that helps when you have a veteran backcourt.”

Key phrase; veteran backcourt. Something the Suns are using to their advantage with the likes of (now) 37-year-old Chris Paul and the rising star in Devin Booker. But beyond that, the Suns are also looking to their defense in late-game situations to put a stop on Dallas star Luka Doncic.

“Like most high-level players you aren’t going to stop them,” Williams said. “You are just trying to make it tough on him. Hopefully, you can wear them down, but Luka is one of the best, big, strong, and a maestro if you will.”

Chris Paul did a tremendous job of this late in Game 2 putting Doncic in various screen scenarios and Phoenix executed. The Suns put Doncic in 19 ball screens in the second half and score 1.81 points per chance on those possessions.

It is easier said than done and Dallas will likely come out with a modified game plan to avoid this situation in a do-or-die matchup for the Mavericks. But with the Suns’ veteran leadership, playoff experience, and ability to wear down Dallas’ only star in Doncic, these are the ultimate keys to success for the Suns.

If Phoenix can implement these into action, I find it hard to believe the Suns leave the American Airlines Center Friday night without a 3-0 series lead. That would put Phoenix in great company as NBA playoff history shows not a single team down 3-0 has ever come back to win the series.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Sports