How to watch the 23rd Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge on 12News

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 23rd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The game between Team RGIII/Doug Flutie and Team Tracy McGrady/Michael Irving will be played at Grand Canyon University from 1-3 p.m.

The Flag Football Challenge supports multiple military organizations, as well as youth groups.

How to watch the game

You can catch the game live on 12News at 1 p.m. after a pre-game show from 12:30-1 p.m.

More about the game

The tailgate zone starts at 11 a.m. and features games, prizes and giveaways.

The pep band will perform at 11:15 a.m.

Gates to the stadium open at noon. General admission tickets are $27.08. Grand Canyon University students get free admission with a student ID.

The Flag Football Challenge will include a halftime show featuring active duty military members from Luke Air Force Base.

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it.

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

