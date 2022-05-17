Everything you need to know about the 2022 Desert Challenge Games in Mesa

More than 340 athletes from 12 different countries will be competing at this year's event in Mesa.

PHOENIX — More than 340 athletes with disabilities from 12 different countries are making their way to Mesa, Arizona this week to compete in the 2022 Desert Challenge Games.

The games, presented by The Hartford, are set to take place from May 18-22 at various events across the Valley, including Mesa Community College. Among those competing in this year's events are 34 Team USA para-athletes, many of whom competed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.

Among the Team USA members expected to compete at the 2022 games are US Paralympic Track & Field National Team member Sydney Barta, World record holder Justin Phongsavanh and David Brown, widely recognized as the "World's fastest blind man."

Some of the events fans can see at the games include archery, shooting, track and field and swimming. For a breakdown of the times for each event, visit the Desert Challenge Games website.

If you want to be more than a spectator, volunteers are still needed to support the events. Those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities at the games can check out the Arizona Disabled Sports website.

