2 more games postponed for No. 5 UCLA amid COVID-19 outbreak

Two upcoming games involving the Arizona and ASU basketball teams have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

ARIZONA, USA — No. 5 UCLA’s men’s basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1 have been postponed because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program. 

The Bruins have not been played since a Dec. 11 victory at Marquette. Five games have been called off and team activities remain paused. 

Rescheduled dates for the Arizona and Arizona State games will be announced when they are finalized with the Pac-12 Conference. 

Elsewhere, Maryland's game against in-state opponent Loyola has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Loyola program.

