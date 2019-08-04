The USA Triathlon High School National Championships were held in Tempe over the weekend, bringing in athletes from all across the country.

Among those athletes was 15-year-old Owen Cravens, a visually-impaired competitor, and his guide, 17-year old Eric Palmquist. Both are from Chicago.

Cravens and Palmquist love to compete and with Palmquist’s help, Cravens is able to.

“I’ve been racing with Eric for probably three years and we’ve become close friends and learned everything about each other,” Cravens said. “It has let me become more social and figure out how to race with different people and figure out how they race with me.”

“It’s everything,” Palmquist said. “Every day you can see how much better we’re getting, better as a team and growing stronger. It’s really rewarding.”

Cravens races with Palmquist on a tandem bike, and is tethered to him during the swimming and running portions of the race.

“A blind athlete is very needy and they need someone who can help them get through a race and be confident,” Cravens said.

“Some of the toughest things is being able to understand how hard you’re going and not going too hard to push your athlete or always knowing what kind of demand they’re giving you,” Palmquist said. “The skills I’ve learned here have already began to pay off in the rest of my life.”

With Palmquist as his guide, Cravens has won back-to-back high school national championships, and is the youngest paratriathlon athlete to ever compete in the International Triathlon Union and represent the United States. The two are determined to make it to the Paralympics.

“Triathlon is my everything right now,” Cravens said. “I love being an athlete that can inspire many.”