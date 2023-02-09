12th annual NFL Honors: What to know about the nominees, awards

The NFL Honors will be held at 7 p.m. MT on NBC.

PHOENIX — It's time to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of the most recent NFL season.

The 12th Annual NFL Honors will begin at 7 p.m. MT and are being held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The event will also feature the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Eighteen awards will be given out Thursday night.

12News will be there throughout the night and bring you the latest live updates.

Red carpet is ready! We’re live from NFL Honors on @12News at 4, 5 & 6! pic.twitter.com/NjquccLL6K — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) February 9, 2023

Awards

Here is a list of awards that will be given out at the ceremony:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NFL Fan of the Year

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Nominees

Here is a list of nominees for each award:

AP Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

AP Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll (New York Giants), Doug Pederson (Jacksonville Jaguars), Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers)

AP Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Tyreek Hill, (Miami Dolphins)

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans (San Francisco 49ers), Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions), Shane Steichen (Philadelphia Eagles)

