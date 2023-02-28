12Sports goes one-on-one with new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon

Gannon had no timeline for Kyler Murray’s return. “I told him I’m not going to rush him back.”

INDIANAPOLIS — The Arizona Cardinals' new head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke with 12Sports at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, sharing updates on the team.

The combine is the first major event for Gannon and new General Manager Monti Ossenfort. It's also where teams usually start having trade conversations for players and draft picks.

Some news and notes:

Gannon said he would be doubling down on his young coaching staff, the youngest in the league.





Gannon is ready to protect the nest. The Cardinals have just one home win since Oct 2021. “You want it to be a hard place for people to come in a play. The home-field advantage comes from the team being good, so that’s what we need to do first.”





On Alabama LB Will Anderson and Georgia DL Jalen Carter - the two players most linked to them with the #3 pick. Gannon said, “Those are two premium positions with how we want to play defense in Arizona because those are impact positions.”





Gannon had no timeline for Kyler Murray’s return. “I told him I’m not going to rush him back.”





Gannon on what is the best position for Isaiah Simmons. “I look forward to figuring that out with him. It’s not going to be, 'Hey, you’re stuck in this box. This is what you’re doing.' We got to see what he can handle. Know that he’s a unique skill set guy, and we will use him accordingly.”





Gannon is “not sure” if DeAndre Hopkins will be on the Cardinals moving forward. "We are evaluating everyone. I know this – he's a premier receiver you have to have a plan for. He limits you with how you have to play defense. He's a valuable asset for us.

