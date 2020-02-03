TEMPE, Ariz — The No. 24 Arizona State women’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season this weekend, and 12 Sports’ own Bruce Cooper and Chierstin Susel were invited to serve as ‘guest coaches’ in their second-to-last game.

Coop entered the night 2-0 a guest coach, while Chierstin made her ‘coaching’ debut.

The duo was given full inside access to game day which included pregame activities, sitting on the bench during the game, and they were invited into the locker room during pregame, halftime and postgame.

ASU beat Cal 77-54, and went on to finish the regular season with a 21-10 overall record.

The Sun Devils will face the Bears again on Thursday in the first round of the PAC-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.