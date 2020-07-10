12 Sports Original #JacobStrong: Baseball tournament honors life of Jacob Medina

The 24-team baseball tournament honoring the life and legacy of former Perry baseball player Jacob Medina.

TEMPE, Ariz. — There are moments in sports that you’ll always remember. Game-winning shots, home runs, epic touchdowns, legendary moments.

For me, I will always remember being out at the first annual JM23 Classic at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The 24-team baseball tournament honoring the life and legacy of former Perry baseball player Jacob Medina, who died in May at age 19 after a long battle to leukemia.

Emery Miller, Jacob’s longtime friend, helped organize the event with his Team Miller Foundation. Emery and Jacob came up with the idea of a baseball tournament together, with all the proceeds raised going to a family in need.