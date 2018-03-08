The word “Martian” first appeared in our lexicon in 1877, coinciding with the discovery of Mars’ moons, Phobos and Deimos. In the 14-odd decades since, scientists and science-fiction writers alike have swooned over the possibility of discovering life on the red planet.

Last week, the European Space Agency announced it had spotted reflections 1.5 kilometers beneath mars’ surface, near the south pole. After closer analysis, researchers think they’ve discovered a 12-mile wide lake of liquid water… an essential ingredient for life as we know it.

Do Martians actually exist? We are now closer than ever to finding out… But it’s worth asking… Are we ready for the answer to that question?

Since man first peered up at the stars- or at least since we started blasting radio signals into space in the early 1900s- we’ve been dogs chasing cars. What the heck would we do if we ever caught one?

I’m not even talking about intelligent life here. We’re pretty darn certain that doesn’t exist on Mars. But even the discovery of microscopic bacteria would be profound! It would change our understanding of our place in the universe. We would know we are not alone- that we are not just bipedal hominids screaming into an infinite void. There’s something else out there, and very close to home, to boot!

Would the discovery of aliens fundamentally change the way we treat religious doctrines? It would certainly contradict some creationist philosophies… would mankind choose to war over them? Or could we come together, unified as a species, and work toward becoming the space-faring race we must become to ensure our survival?

I’m skeptical, to put it lightly. Call me jaded, but I think it’s more likely that the discovery of microbial life would trend on Twitter for a day or two, then get washed away with the tide of the never-ending news cycle.

Don’t get me wrong, unearthing aliens- no matter how small- would be a scientific breakthrough. But would it really impact your life in any meaningful way? Jim in Mesa doesn’t care if there are single-celled creepy crawlies in a lake 33 million miles away. He’s much more concerned with monsoons than Martians.

Until we realize the sci-fi fantasy of little green men asking to be taken to our leader, I’m afraid it’s all white noise… but in the meantime, I’ll keep my eyes on the skies and hope some Martians are looking back.

