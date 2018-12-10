You’ve seen the ads, and based on the emails that I’ve received, you don’t like them. Neither do I.

I am referring to the “attack ads” that are inundating our airwaves these days.

Touting one candidates superiority over the other is one thing, eviscerating them is quite another.

And that’s what we’re seeing—brutal, bloody, hateful and often times untrue. And who’s to blame?

The candidates? Nope.

Blame the super PACs and the U.S Supreme Court!

The Supreme court? Yes, and here’s why.

Back in 2010, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that the government couldn’t restrict independent expenditures

By political action committees ... PACs.

With that, the horse was out of the barn, and special interest groups could spend whatever they wanted to get their candidate elected or on the ballot.

Here are my thoughts on the ugliness caused by that decision.

© 2018 KPNX