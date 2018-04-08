Although no president has ever had a “great” relationship with the media, I think it’s fair to say no president has ever had as contentious a relationship with the press as the person currently residing in the White House.

President Trump’s repeated battle cry that the press is the “enemy of the people” crosses the line between testy into the dangerous waters where someone, somewhere will die because of his words.

Sadly, there are those who continue to blindly believe whatever vitriol he spews, and it’s likely that someone in that group—that group that screams at reporters as they try to do their jobs—will pull the trigger.

Remember this: Although you may not agree with what is being reported, and you may not like what is being reported, freedom of the press, just like freedom of speech, is guaranteed in our constitution. And we should all fear that day that either is taken away.

Ivanka Trump publicly disagreeing with her father’s policy of family separation at the border and her statement that the “press is NOT the enemy of the people” is one of the topics of this weeks "On the Mark."

