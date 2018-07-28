It’s unacceptable. As of tonight, over 700 children still remain separated from their parents.

They are the children of asylum seekers ripped away from their parents as they crossed from Honduras and El Salvador into what they hoped would be the open arms of America. Instead, these children—who don’t speak the language, many too young to understand where they are or why they are locked in a holding facility—sit wanting only to be reunited with their families.

But now experts say for some, perhaps many, that reunion may never happen. That is the subject of this week's On the Mark.

