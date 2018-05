Sometimes I hate myself.

Today was one of those days.

As I was leaving the gym, I heard about the school shooting in Texas. Tragic? Sure. But was I surprised, shocked, stunned? No, and that's why I hate myself.

These school shootings sadly have become so commonplace that we take it in stride — and that is a terrible thing to admit.

Here is this week's On the Mark.

