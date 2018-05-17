PHOENIX - It doesn't take much to make a difference or to care for one another — even if that other person is a stranger in need.

Arizona summers are brutal, reaching up to 120 degrees at times.

While driving to work Thursday morning, I happened to drive by a woman putting sunscreen on a person in need.

From the looks of it, the woman had just arrived or was about to leave somewhere with a suitcase. She looked like a businesswoman.

It was a touching moment.

I always see this elderly man sitting on the bench pictured in the image as I make my way to Starbucks every day from work.

For a stranger to take time out of their day to assist this person in need with a simple, yet very helpful task, words cannot express the difference she probably made for this man.

It may be a small gesture, but this woman reminded me about the importance in acknowledging someone.

I hope that this image will speak a million words to you if you are reading this today.

Make today better than the day before, not only for yourself, but for others as well.

