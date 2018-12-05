Sunday will be like any weekend to several women, but for some, it will be a tear-jerker.

Mother's Day is a day where mothers, grandmothers and even women who play the role of a mother are celebrated.

But what about the women who were told they could never be mothers and then were made to nurture a little one?

It's a tough topic to talk about.

Saturday, a group of 12 women who were told they would never have children or have suffered miscarriages, will be coming together to talk about their miracle babies at Coronado Park in Phoenix.

Every child is a miracle, but in this case the word "miracle" fits just right.

Dr. Jamal Mourad from Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix is one of the reasons these 12 strong women all became mothers.

"I know how difficult this is. I know how important it is to accomplish that simple, instinctive goal of becoming a mother and starting a family," said Dr. Mourad.

In 2013, Dr. Mourad says, along with the help of other colleagues, started a procedure in Arizona called Transabdominal Cerclage, which is the stitching of the cervix.

"The procedure is relatively simple and straight forward to do when they [women] are not pregnant because you have full access," said Dr. Mourad. "You can mobilize or manipulate the uterus during the procedure."

Dr. Mourad says many of the women who seek this kind of procedure have not been able to deliver a baby at full-term.

"The typical story of patients are that [they] have lost two, three, four or five babies, prior to coming in to us, seeking help," said Dr. Mourad.

He says the procedure, Transabdominal Cerclage, takes place inside the abdomen at the place where the uterus and cervix meet.

Carissa Jackson, who is on active duty in the Air Force, is one of Dr. Mourad's former patients and shared her story with 12 News.

Sadly, she lost three babies before she decided to follow through the procedure. Now, thankfully, and because she never lost faith, Jackson became a mother.

"We have one daughter, living, Isabelle, she is one year in half, she was born in December," said Jackson. "She was born a little early too—33 weeks."

Jackson says that after their third loss, she and her husband wanted to give up, but she wanted to give herself one last try.

"I mean, it was difficult because after three losses. It's kind of hard to put yourself in that situation again," said Jackson.

Dr. Mourad remembers Carissa and was happy to hear that she is pregnant again.

Carissa did confirm she is pregnant and was put on bed rest for the rest of her pregnancy in Arizona.

"Patients that are candidates for the Transabdominal Cerclage have been through a lot," said Dr. Mourad. "The majority of these patients have been through the emotional rollercoaster of accomplishing that goal of becoming or being pregnant."

Carissa says she did feel hopeless at times and felt she couldn't do enough to protect the babies she lost.

"This is a procedure that can be done in a relatively noninvasive way with a tremendous amount of success," said Dr. Mourad.

This story isn't a story for all, but it's a story that may give answers to someone you may know or yourself. Spread love on this Mother's Day, even if this day may sting a bit. Don't ever lose hope.

Dr. Mourad added that the women who do this procedure will have a cesarean delivery. He also says there is a greater risk if the procedure is conducted while the women are pregnant.

Editor's Note: Please speak to your doctor first or contact Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix if this is something you are considering. Entire interview with Dr. Mourad will be added.

