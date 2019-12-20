The 2010s have marked a lot of history for Arizona.

From the attempted assassination of then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords to the deadly Yarnell Hill Fire, Arizona has experienced a lot over the last decade.

But the start of the new decade is anticipated to be even more impactful: Arizona is expected to be a swing state in the 2020 presidential election.

However, before we move forward, let's take a look back.

Which event from the 2010s has had the biggest impact on Arizona history?

1. Then-Gov. Jan Brewer signs anti-illegal immigration measure Senate Bill 1070 (2010)

The bill, otherwise known as SB 1070 or the "show me your papers law," made it a state misdemeanor crime for someone who was in the U.S. illegally to be in Arizona without carrying their required documents.

It also required that law enforcement officers try to determine someone's immigration status during a "lawful stop, detention or arrest."

2. Six people killed and 13 others injured in mass shooting and assassination attempt of then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (2011)

Giffords narrowly escaped death when then-22-year-old Jared Loughner opened fire at the "Congress on the Corner" event in Tucson in January 2011.

The shooting left six people dead, including a federal judge and a 9-year-old girl, and injured more than a dozen others, including Giffords.

3. Two men accidentally spark Wallow Fire, which eventually grows to 520,000-plus acres in Arizona (2011)

The Wallow Fire sparked in the White Mountains near Alpine, Arizona, in May 2011 and consumed more than 538,000 acres of lane, about 522,000 of which were in Arizona, and spread to New Mexico before it was contained in July of that year.

It started because of an abandoned campfire and eventually forced 6,000 people from their residences and destroyed homes and businesses.

4. 19 firefighters killed in Yarnell Hill Fire (2013)

The Granite Mountain Hotshots, a 20-man crew, were on the frontlines when a wildfire forced the evacuation of the small town of Yarnell, Arizona.

Only one of those men made it out alive.

5. Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt of court (2017)

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio guilty of criminal contempt in July 2017 after his deputies continued arresting undocumented immigrants without evidence they had broken state law.

Arpaio was later pardoned by President Donald Trump, which meant he got to escape jail time, but the verdict remains on his criminal record.

6. Teachers walk on the Arizona Capitol building to demand better pay (2018)

Thousands of teachers and supporters took part in the explosive #RedForEd movement in the summer of 2018.

They were calling for a 20 percent raise for teachers. Gov. Doug Ducey later introduced his 20 by 2020 plan, which had a goal of giving teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020.

7. U.S. Sen. John McCain dies after year-long battle with brain cancer (2018)

McCain, known as "the Maverick," died in August 2018 after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for over a year.

He died at his family's ranch near Sedona, just days before what would have been his 82nd birthday.

8. Incapacitated woman gives birth at Hacienda HealthCare (2019)

A woman in a vegetative state gave birth at the Phoenix facility on Dec. 29, when employees did not know she was pregnant.

Nathan Sutherland, a man who worked at the facility, was later arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman after police said his DNA matched the baby's.

9. Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen accused of running illegal adoption scheme (2019)

Petersen was indicted in October in an alleged international adoption fraud scheme that reportedly involved human smuggling, sale of children and communications fraud.

The Maricopa County Board eventually voted to suspend him for 120 days, but Petersen still has his county job.

10. Nine Americans killed in Mexico shooting (2019)

Three women and six children died in Sonora on Nov. 4 when attackers fired a hail of bullets at their SUV on a dirt road leading to the Colonia LeBaron settlement.

Five other children were injured but survived; a girl was reported missing and found safely later.

