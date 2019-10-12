PHOENIX — 2019 is coming to a close, and now it's time to reflect on another decade. It's astonishing how much technology has changed how we live day-to-day. Now it's time to see which tech had the most impact.

Obviously, there is a lot to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to eight contenders. To be clear, the items on this list had their beginnings well before this decade, but the 2010s were when we saw these things become more widely used.

It's up to you to choose the top tech of the decade. To do that, we'll have a series of Twitter polls.

Here's a little background on the picks.

Self-driving cars

While we thought we’d have flying cars by now, we’re still working out the kinks in self-driving technology. After a pedestrian was hit and killed during an Uber car’s test-run in Tempe, many are still afraid of a computer chauffer. Despite that, autonomous driving systems are still being tested. Waymo launched its driverless pilot program in the Valley, and some users say it’s changed their lives for the better.

Smart home assistants

The upside is that you can control several things – like lighting, locks and temperature – even when you’re away from home. The downside is that you can’t use an excuse like “I think I left my front door unlocked” to bail on an awkward situation.

Doorbell camera

Ring doorbell cameras and similar tech has become so ubiquitous, neighborhoods are joining apps dedicated to sharing their videos. Honestly, some of the videos they share are pretty terrifying. So while I can’t exactly say these cameras give you peace of mind, they’re handy for reporting crime.

Augmented reality/Virtual reality

We’ve come a long way since the View-Master. The Pokemon Go craze showed us how we could change up our world, and virtual reality headsets take us to another world completely. The technology opens up a world of possibilities for the several industries, now that it’s become highly accessible. For example, you can use an augmented reality app to see how furniture would look in your home before you buy it.

3D printing

Today’s 3D printers let us turn digital files into solid objects. And now that we have access to these machines at a relatively low cost, it’s changed the way we live. From toys to prosthetic limbs, musical instruments to replicas of historic sites, 3D printing has fostered major breakthroughs in several areas in the past decade.

Streaming boxes and smart TVs

As more people “cut the cord,” they’re turning to streaming platforms for their entertainment. Now, instead of internet and a cable subscription, you only need to pay for internet … and all your streaming subscriptions. Hmm. Well, at least you can watch what you want when you want, for the most part.

Tablet computers

The iPad was released in 2010, and the tablet computer has since become a necessity in many workplaces and schools. Thanks to their size and shape, tablets work as a convenient replacement for books and, in some cases, laptops.

Smartwatches

The watches of this decade can do a lot more than that calculator watch you may have had in school. When you look down and see a powerful computer with a touch interface strapped to your wrist, it’s a stark reminder that we’re living in the digital age.