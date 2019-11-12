PHOENIX — Like any good millennial, I love a good meme. It’s a short, simple, often funny way of conveying a message that is unique to the 2010s. As the decade comes to a close we are celebrating this condensed form of communication by crowning the top meme of the 2010s with the help of you, our 12 News audience.

This is a bracket competition you can vote in on our Twitter. I picked the eight memes that I think define the memes of the decade.

So, to narrow down the top memes between 2010 and 2019 I turned to a source that has helped shape the way news and pop culture is delivered in the 2010s, Buzzfeed. The site compiled a very helpful list of the “100 Memes That Went Viral and Defined the 2010s”.

If it didn't happen on Reddit or YouTube, I didn't see it. So I went through the top 100 list and picked the eight memes that stood out to me as being the most recognizable. These are memes that have lasted the test of time, or at least the decade, and whose meanings were instantly recognizable to me even if it has been a few years since I last saw it being used.

Yes, there are many, many other viral memes out there, even ones that didn’t make Buzzfeed’s list.

So don't @ me. This isn’t about your favorite meme, it’s about determining the top meme of the decade. Meaning, the most ubiquitous, the most representative of the 2010s, the one that has the potential to withstand another decade.

Here are the top eight memes of the 2010s to be debated:

Bed Intruder Song

Ermahgerd

That’s none of my business

Chrissy Teigen’s cry face

Confused math lady

Mocking SpongeBob

Blinking guy

Distracted boyfriend