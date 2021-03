Phoenix police say that the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after being hit by a train in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road around 6 p.m., police said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses reported that the woman was hit as she was walking on the train tracks, police said.