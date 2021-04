According to authorities, it is unclear if speed or alcohol played a role in the accident.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A woman was killed in El Mirage after being hit by a car on Friday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene on Dysart Road and Olive Avenue and located the pedestrian victim. She died on the scene, authorities said.

The driver remained on the scene. It is currently unknown if speed or alcohol played a role in the accident, authorities said.