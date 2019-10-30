PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors named Bill Wiley the interim county assessor on Wednesday afternoon.

He replaces Paul Petersen, who was suspended from the job after he was implicated in a multi-state baby trafficking scheme.

Wiley comes to the job after working in and out of government jobs for more than two decades. He most recently served as a consultant to the City of Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department, after having served as the department’s director, according to his LinkedIn page.

He worked as the chief engineer and general manager of the Flood Control District of Maricopa County for between 2014 and 2018 and as the director of the Maricopa County Air Quality Department between 2010 and 2014.

He also served as a senior manager and director at a division of Arizona Public Service as a director at TRW Automotive Safety systems in Mesa. He also served as a deputy director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality from 1991-1994.

RELATED: 'I can't wait to get back to my family': Paul Petersen speaks to 12 News in Arkansas

MORE: Quick facts: Maricopa County assessor charged with child trafficking