TUBAC, Ariz. - Patricia Castro passed away Saturday at 94 years old after a long bout with kidney disease. She was the wife of former Gov. Raul H. Castro.

The two married in 1959 when Raul H. Castro was a Pima County Superior Judge. He would go on to serve as Arizona's only Latino governor from 1975-1977 and as a U.S. Ambassador to Argentina, Bolivia and El Salvador. Patricia Castro was appointed a Deputy U.S. Marshal in 1950.

Patricia Castro is survived by her daughter, Beth Castro, grandson Don Daley II and his wife, Ashley Daley; great grandsons Donald IV, Baron and Charlie Daley; grandchildren Wesley, Stuart and Kandria James; granddaughter Ann Marie Daley and great-grandsons Wyatt and Barrett Woodard. Patricia Castro’s daughter Mary Pat, died in 2017. Gov. Castro died in 2015.

The family is asking, instead of flowers, that donations be made to support the University of Arizona Law School's Raul H. Castro Scholarship Fund. You can call (520) 626-1330 or email moleary@email.arizona.edu to do so.

© 2018 KPNX