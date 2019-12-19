Gilbert police arrested Scott Jones on Tuesday for negligent homicide after they said he left his 3-year-old in a hot car in August.

According to a police spokesman, Jones was booked but then released without going to jail.

RELATED: Gilbert dad faces negligent homicide charge in daughter's hot car death

The same day, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office decided not to file charges against a Phoenix foster father who left his 4-month-old in a van in October.

RELATED: Foster father who left 4-month-old baby in hot car will not face charges in child's death

Both fathers faced a parent's worst nightmare: Their child died because of their own actions.

But only one is facing charges for it.

Why?

"One detective could be very sympathetic to the parents and the other could not," defense attorney Russ Richelsoph, who is not involved in either case, said.

"What the county attorney's office tries to do is take that out of it."

RELATED: Car seats in Italy must have alarms so kids aren't forgotten

Richelsoph said it's difficult to tell why one department would book and release a suspect while the other would not.

He said he's seen it vary from department to department, and even between officers.

RELATED: Parents of 3-year-old Gilbert girl who died after being left in a hot car panicked in 911 calls

The Jones case has been handed over to the county attorney's office as well, but without a time limit.

If Jones had been booked into jail, a Gilbert police spokesman said, "the county attorney's office would have 24 hours to determine if charges would be filed."

RELATED: Cars with back seat alert systems could help prevent kids left in hot cars